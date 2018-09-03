CHICAGO -- If you think Chicago Bears fans are excited about Khalil Mack joining the team, you should hear from his new teammates.
Bears players excited as Khalil Mack joins team
-
Bears acquire, extend Khalil Mack in blockbuster trade with Raiders
-
Khalil Mack shocked to move on, itching to play for Bears
-
HAWL IN: Bold Ryan Pace won’t back down from big moves for the Bears
-
Dan and JP break down Mack trade and Bears upcoming season
-
Bears acquire linebacker Khalil Mack, who signs a six-year contract extension
-
-
Ashton Kutcher is fired up for the Bears’ 2018 preseason opener
-
Luis Medina is back on Sports Feed to talk Cubs and Bears
-
Zack Pearson looks ahead to the 2018 Bears season on Sports Feed
-
The Bears have Matt Nagy’s back when it comes to the starter’s preseason reps
-
Lester Wiltfong talks Roquan Smith and the Bears on Sports Feed
-
-
Jason Goch talks Bears and Cubs on Sports Feed
-
Kevin Dziepak discusses the first week of Bears Training Camp on Sports Feed
-
Greg Gabriel looks ahead to the Bears’ 2018 season on Sports Feed