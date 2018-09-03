Go
Search
Watch Now:
Latest News Headlines
WGN TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
WGN-TV
Menu
News
Morning News
Midday News
Sports
Contests
Traffic
Shows
Man of the People
Events
Weather
82°
82°
Low
74°
High
87°
Tue
74°
92°
Wed
67°
87°
Thu
64°
75°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Around Town at Bingo Tea
Posted 10:05 AM, September 3, 2018, by
tmbarnas
Share Update:
Facebook
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Bingo Tea
2150A S Archer Ave.
Chicago, IL 60616
Popular
Last weekend for O’Hare Oasis
Record-breaking Maxx Force launch coaster coming to Great America in 2019
‘Mom, you just shot him!’ Video released of Oklahoma bond agent fatally shooting man
Latest News
Around Town checks out Midnight Circus
Around Town at Bingo Tea
Woman kills husband by putting eye drops in water, police say
Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey Performs “Sister of Mercy”
Around Town
Around Town explores the new Art Studio at the Chicago Children’s Museum
Around Town
Around Town at the Fire Museum of Greater Chicago
Around Town
Around Town checks out DL Studio – an interactive party lab
Morning News
Around Town checks out Pickle’s Playroom and Salon
Around Town
Around Town visits The Office pop-up bar at Replay Lincoln Park
Around Town
Around Town checks out Peter Pan – A Musical Adventure
Around Town
Around Town checks out The Robey
Around Town
Around Town paints with Creative Sippin’
Around Town
Around Town checks out Snow Dragon Shavery
Around Town
Around Town tap dances with Chicago Tap Theatre
Around Town
Around Town celebrates the fight for the World Cup with a watch party
Around Town
Around Town plays the “Penny Date” game to decide where to go
Around Town
Around Town dresses up for random holidays at Fantasy Costumes
×
Email Alerts
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.