Anti-violence protest aims to shut down part of Kennedy near O’Hare

CHICAGO -- Anti-violence protesters are planning to shut down the Kennedy Expressway Monday and disrupt Labor Day traffic to and from O’Hare International Airport.

State police have said they will not allow traffic to be blocked. The Rev. Gregory Livingston is leading the protest and said he doesn't want to be arrested but is prepared if that happens.

“We do have some seasoned people who will volunteer to get arrested because that's our philosophy of peaceful protests, nonviolent direct action,” Livingston said.

The march is set to start at 11:30 a.m. Monday. The group plans to meet at Cumberland and I-90 and then walk onto the Kennedy at noon before heading west to River Road.

Protesters plan to cross the median at River Road to block southbound and northbound traffic.

Livingston wants to block all lanes in and out of O’Hare and thinks he can accomplish that with at least 100 protestors.

Illinois State Police have made it clear they are prepared to enforce the law.

On Aug. 2, about 150 people who took part in a protest that shut down Lake Shore Drive and moved to Wrigley Field.

Livingston said Monday’s event will focus on the same demands and highlight issues he feels are plaguing the city of Chicago such as the lack of education and economic opportunities on the South and West sides and ending the violence that grips those same neighborhoods. They group is also demanding the resignations of Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson.

“We want the people's demands at the table and for them to be acted upon,” Livingston said. “That's going to help reduce the violence. As long as we have tale of two cities, we'll have this out of control violence.”