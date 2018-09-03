Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old abducted from Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An Amber Alert was issued for a 3-year-old girl who officials say was abducted by two armed suspects in Milwaukee on Monday.

Police said Phoenix Dickens was abducted around 2:15 a.m. Monday morning. She was taken from her home by two armed men, police said. She may be in a dark sedan with tinted windows, or a red older minivan.

Phoenix is 40 pounds with long black hair she wore in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt and purple and pink checkered pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

