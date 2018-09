× 2 girls shot in West Pullman, police say

CHICAGO – Two girls were shot in the West Pullman neighborhood, according to officials.

The girls, 11 and 17, were standing outside on the 1700 block of South Perry Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night when a white vehicle drove up and opened fire.

The 11-year-old girl was shot in the chest and is in serious condition. The 17-year-old girl was shot in the hand and elbow and is in stable condition.

No one is in custody.