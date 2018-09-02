Sunday Brunch: Farm Fresh Egg Bowl, Summer Heirloom Tomato Frittata

Kasia Bednarz, one of the co-owners of Fare, a new healthy quick service concept in the Wells Street Market, is shared two of their signature breakfast dishes.
Wells Street Market
205 W. Wacker Drive
Chicago, IL 60606
RECIPES
FARE Farm Fresh Egg Bowl
- Yield: 1 serving
- Ingredients: 1 farm fresh egg 1 tbsp olive oil .5 cup FARE hearty greens mix .5 cup FARE ancient grains mix (brown rice and tri colored quinoa) .5 cup FARE roasted sweet potatoes .25 cup FARE chicken chorizo 1 Tbsp Spicy Red Pepper Sauce 1 Tbsp Sheeps Milk Feta (optional) .25 tsp salt
- Steps:
- Warm olive oil in non stick skillet. Crack egg into warmed skillet.
- Top with sprinkle of salt.
- Cook until whites are just barely set.
- Place hearty greens into bowl, top with ancient grains, chorizo, and sweet potatoes.
- Transfer egg on top of bowl.
- Drizzle with Red Pepper Sauce and top with crumbled feta.
Summer Heirloom Tomato Frittata
Yield: 8 slices
- Ingredients: 12 large farm fresh eggs 1/2 cup organic half & half .5 cup sliced white onions 3 cups curly kale 2 medium heirloom tomatoes .5 cup sheeps milk feta cheese 2 Tbsp olive oil 1 tsp salt .25 tsp fresh ground pepper fresh basil
- Steps:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Coat 10” seasoned cast iron pan in olive oil and warm. Sauté onions until golden. Add cleaned and chopped kale to pan. Add a pinch of salt. Sauté until wilted.
- Slice tomatoes in .25” slices against the core. In mixing bowl, lightly whisk eggs, half & half, and remaining salt & pepper. Do not over whisk!
- Pour egg mixture into cast iron pan with kale mixture. Sprinkle with crumbled feta. Top with sliced tomatoes. Bake for 20 minutes, checking frittata five minutes before it is supposed to be done. The frittata should be barely set in the center. It will continue to cook when you remove it from the oven.
- Cool slightly, then cut into slices. Top with fresh basil and ground pepper. Serve with green salad.