Sunday Brunch: Farm Fresh Egg Bowl, Summer Heirloom Tomato Frittata

Kasia Bednarz, one of the co-owners of Fare, a new healthy quick service concept in the Wells Street Market, is shared two of their signature breakfast dishes.

Wells Street Market

205 W. Wacker Drive

Chicago, IL 60606

RECIPES

FARE Farm Fresh Egg Bowl

Yield: 1 serving

Ingredients: 1 farm fresh egg 1 tbsp olive oil .5 cup FARE hearty greens mix .5 cup FARE ancient grains mix (brown rice and tri colored quinoa) .5 cup FARE roasted sweet potatoes .25 cup FARE chicken chorizo 1 Tbsp Spicy Red Pepper Sauce 1 Tbsp Sheeps Milk Feta (optional) .25 tsp salt

Steps: Warm olive oil in non stick skillet. Crack egg into warmed skillet. Top with sprinkle of salt. Cook until whites are just barely set. Place hearty greens into bowl, top with ancient grains, chorizo, and sweet potatoes. Transfer egg on top of bowl. Drizzle with Red Pepper Sauce and top with crumbled feta.



Summer Heirloom Tomato Frittata

Yield: 8 slices