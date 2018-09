× Strong thunderstorms drenching north-central Illinois- Flooding possible along with gusty winds.

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 712 PM CDT SUN SEP 2 2018 ILZ003>005-008-011-030100- BOONE IL-DE KALB IL-MCHENRY IL-WINNEBAGO IL-OGLE IL- 712 PM CDT SUN SEP 2 2018 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN OGLE...NORTHWESTERN DE KALB...SOUTHEASTERN WINNEBAGO...NORTHWESTERN MCHENRY AND BOONE COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT... AT 711 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM COMO TO MOUNT MORRIS. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 30 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE NEAR... BYRON AROUND 725 PM CDT. STILLMAN VALLEY AROUND 735 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE STORMS INCLUDE NEW MILLFORD AND DAVIS JUNCTION. THE 2018 HARVARD HOT AIR BALLOON FESTIVAL SHOULD SEEK SAFE SHELTER! THIS INCLUDES... BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, LOWDEN STATE PARK, OGLE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE, AND ROCKFORD AVIATORS BASEBALL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.

FLOOD ADVISORY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 702 PM CDT SUN SEP 2 2018 OGLE IL-DE KALB IL-WINNEBAGO IL-MCHENRY IL-BOONE IL- 702 PM CDT SUN SEP 2 2018 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHERN OGLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... NORTHERN DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... WINNEBAGO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... WESTERN MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... BOONE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 100 AM CDT MONDAY * AT 657 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS, SPREADING EAST ACROSS WESTERN OGLE AND WINNEBAGO COUNTIES. THIS HEAVY RAIN WILL CONTINUE TO SPREAD EAST ACROSS AREAS WHICH HAVE ALREADY RECEIVED 2 TO 5 INCHES OF RAINFALL LOCALLY SATURDAY NIGHT, AND WILL LIKELY CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, HARVARD, SOUTH BELOIT, ROCKTON, MARENGO, OREGON, MOUNT MORRIS, ROCKFORD AIRPORT, LAKE IN THE HILLS, HUNTLEY, ROSCOE, POPLAR GROVE, BYRON, CHERRY VALLEY, WINNEBAGO AND POLO. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IS POSSIBLE OVER PORTIONS OF THE AREA. THIS ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL LIKELY PRODUCE MINOR FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.