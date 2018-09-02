Police seek suspect in attempted home invasion on West Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted home invasion on Chicago’s West Side.

Police said the suspect broke into an apartment in the 1900 block of West Maypole Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a person inside the apartment saw the suspect and screamed.

The suspect ran away.

No one was injured.

Police are warning people to keep the area around your home well-lit and report suspicious activity immediately. Police also advise residents to keep doors and windows locked.