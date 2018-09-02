× Must Watch: Chicago’s Very Own Rapping Teacher Dwayne Reed Releases ‘My Teacher Loves Me’

Back in 2016, Chicago Heights native Dwayne Reed went viral with his back-to-school rap video “Welcome to the 4th Grade.”

The video has more than 1.5 million views, and has garnered national attention for the educator, who has remained humble.

“It’s not about me, it’s about the kids,” he told WGN back in August 2016, noting that one can “be a teacher and do music.”

Well, it turns he’s still doing music. This time, he’s getting a little help from one of his students. WGN helped too. The song is called “My Teacher Loves Me.”

Check out the video in the player below!