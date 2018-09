× More heavy rain expected tonight.. mainly far north portions of the Chicago area.. Flash flood watch goes into effect at 7pm

...THUNDERSTORMS THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT... .SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP THIS AFTERNOON AND EXPAND IN COVERAGE ACROSS FAR NORTHERN ILLINOIS THIS EVENING. A VERY MOIST AIRMASS WILL ALLOW FOR EFFICIENT AND HEAVY RAINFALL RATES. THUNDERSTORMS MAY REPEATEDLY MOVE ACROSS SOME AREAS, MANY OF WHICH SAW VERY HEAVY RAINFALL LAST NIGHT, RESULTING IN FLASH FLOODING. ILZ003>006-008-030345- /O.NEW.KLOT.FF.A.0008.180903T0000Z-180903T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ WINNEBAGO-BOONE-MCHENRY-LAKE IL-OGLE- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ROCKFORD, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, WAUKEGAN, AND OREGON 238 PM CDT SUN SEP 2 2018 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS, BOONE, OGLE, AND WINNEBAGO. IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS, LAKE IL AND MCHENRY. * FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * REPEATED ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING VERY HEAVY RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. * EXPECT RISES ON AREA RIVERS AND STREAMS. FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS AND ROADSIDE DITCHES IS POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.