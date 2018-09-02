× Man steals van with 4 kids inside from South Side gas station

CHICAGO – A man stole a family’s minivan with their four children inside at a South Chicago gas station.

The minivan was parked at a gas station near 89th Street and South Chicago Avenue just after midnight on Sunday. The parents were inside the gas station paying, when a man jumped in the car and drove off. The children were in the car sleeping.

The parents flagged down police who found the car about a block away. The children were not injured.

No further information was provided. Anyone with information is asked to call police.