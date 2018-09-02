× Latest discussion on tonight’s heavy rainfall potential

Mesoscale Precipitation Discussion 0747 NWS Weather Prediction Center College Park MD 601 PM EDT Sun Sep 02 2018 Corrected for needed recreation of MPD graphic Areas affected...eastern IA/southern WI/northern IL Concerning...Heavy rainfall...Flash flooding possible Valid 022138Z - 030325Z Summary...Training and repeating rounds of heavy rain will cause a threat for flash flooding from eastern IA into southern WI/northern IL through 03Z. 2-4 inches of additional rainfall are possible. Discussion...Local radar imagery at 21Z showed two MCVs over IA, one along the western IA/MO border and the other along the IA/WI border, both moving toward the northeast. Each MCV was connected to clusters of heavy rainfall with dual-pol estimated rain rates of 1-2 in/hr within the heavier cores. Trends over the past hour have shown convection filling in between the two MCVs over central IA. The SPC mesoanalysis at 21Z depicted a sizable area of 2000+ J/kg MLCAPE just south of these MCVs. While recent runs of the HRRR have struggled to capture the magnitude of rainfall occurring over IA and WI, the idea of future evolution is hinted at in its simulated reflectivity output. Both MCVs are expected to continue a track off toward the east-northeast while 25-30 kt 850 mb flow from the southwest overruns a remnant outflow boundary enhanced by differential heating. Given the 850-300 mb mean wind is roughly 20-30 kt (a rough proxy for storm motions), some training/repeating of heavy rain cores ie expected. In addition, diffluent flow aloft is expected to enhance as an upper level jet to the north strengthens through 03Z as forecast by the RAP. Flash Flood Guidance is rather low over the region (1.5 to 2.5 inches in 3 hours) helping support the threat for flash flooding with 2-4 inches of additional rainfall possible through 03Z.