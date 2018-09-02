Heat and humidity fueling copious Chicago area rains
-
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
-
Canadian high pressure riding northwest upper winds into the area and delivering cooler, less humid weather; July’s lackluster rain makes it Chicago’s driest in 4 decades; punishing heat continues in Southwest—nights only managing 90-degree lows
-
Southwest monsoon helping nudge core of hot weather into the nation’s mid-section; Chicago area is headed for a string of five 90s Thursday through Monday amid surging humidities; storm chances to rise
-
Surging temps and humidities to lend this Labor Day weekend a “tropical feel”: the combo is to fuel t-storms in distinct clusters; rain-free hours expected between; highest storm concentrations/ ”marginal” severe weather risk: Saturday into Saturday night
-
Storms to flare over sections of the area Thursday for a second day; rain chances ebb in coming days; heat/humidity to surge this weekend on lake-breeze-defeating SSW winds
-
-
Heavy rains cause flooding, damage in Chicago
-
Heat & humidity resurge—90s back for the 4th; more 90s on books here than in 69% of past warm seasons; severe weather/ torrential downpours Plains/North Woods; isolated storms here
-
Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in Chicago, northern Illinois, Excessive Heat Warning continues
-
Excessive Heat Warning in effect for entire Chicago area until Saturday evening
-
From heat to heavy rains; Cold front brings storms
-
-
Excessive Heat Warning continues for Chicago area, parts of Indiana into Sunday evening
-
Heat exits amid strong storms, heavy rain
-
August 2018—typically Chicago’s 2nd warmest month of the year—opens Wednesday on a warm note; heat and surging humidities hit this weekend; July’s paltry rains reflected in many skimpy Midwest monthly precipitation tallies