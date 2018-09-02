City scale model at heart of new Chicago Architecture Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Inside the new Chicago Architecture Center the big size of Chicago comes down to a smaller scale.

A massive model of the city gives visitors a bird’s eye view of Chicago’s beauty.

Lynn Osmond is the center’s CEO and said the detailed scale model has been reinvented and more than doubled to 4200 buildings since the first model was done 10 years ago.

“It’s a fabulous city and it’s a city that really knows how to show its architecture,” she said. “It was a temporary exhibit. We could never take it down because Chicagoans really got to love this exhibit.”

The Great Chicago Fire defined the city and how it became a world-class center for architecture. The scale model uses projection mapping to give visitors an interactive experience.

“You can see the top ten buildings. You can see all the city, how the city evolved over time and see how big data’s affected the city,” Osmond said. “And see where the bike routes are. You can really play and create your own experience.”

Cathy Tinker is the mind behind the model and said the work began 11 years ago. They gathered data from multiple sources to build individual buildings into the computer and then 3D printed them.

“You have to go back and redraw every single building because you have to draw it carefully and specifically so that the 3D printers will understand,” Tinker said.

The model has the icons of Chicago’s skyline along with newer additions like Millennium Park and The Bean, South Loop development and Vista Tower, which isn’t yet completed.

“The city has more cranes than any other city in America right now,” Osmond said. ‘And what we’re really proud of is that every six months we add buildings to this model. So that it’s always going to be current. Sometimes it’s even futuristic because we talk about buildings that aren’t quite done that are done on the model. … We’re so lucky in Chicago because we have a lot of great architecture that makes us feel really proud to be Chicagoans.”

More information at www.architecture.org