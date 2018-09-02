× Are we on track to set a record for the most 80-degree plus days in a year?

Dear Tom,

We just closed out a very warm May to August with a lot of 80-degree-plus days. Are we on pace to set a record number?

— Pat Byrne, Hoffman Estates

Dear Pat,

It would take a warm September and early October, but the record is indeed in reach. Through Sunday, the city had logged 87 days of at least 80 this year, placing it sixth on the city’s all-time list (since 1871) and trailing 2012’s 95 days. However, 2005 holds the record for the most warm days, logging 103, and through Sept. 2, that year had only counted 83. With 80s all but guaranteed, Wednesday should mark the city’s 90th day, needing just 14 more days to break the record. Even though the city’s normal high temperature drops to 79 on Monday, the average last 80 occurs on Oct. 3, and with above-normal temperatures forecast into November, the record is certainly in reach.