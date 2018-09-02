3-year-old found dead in duffel bag at Las Vegas apartment ID’d; mother arrested

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. – The Clark County Coroner identified a 3-year-old girl whose body was found inside a duffel bag at an east Las Vegas apartment on Aug. 23, according to KVVU.

Dejah Hunt died of blunt force trauma, according to the coroner. Her death was ruled as a homicide.

Hunt’s mother, 29-year-old Aisha Thomas, was arrested on Aug. 24 and is facing one murder charge.

Thomas told Las Vegas Metropolitan Police that she had been walking to an Albertson’s near East Lake Mead and Hollywood boulevards at around 9 p.m. with her other children, including Hunt, who was reportedly abducted while she was on the phone.

Detectives with Metro searched Thomas’s apartment and found nothing at first. After conducting another search, they found a heavy duffel bag inside the master bedroom’s closet that was emitting a mildew smell.

When detectives opened the duffel bag, they found Hunt’s body inside garbage bags.

Thomas’s other children have been placed in protective custody.

A GoFundMe page was created by Hunt’s grandmother to help pay for funeral expenses. Anyone who wishes to donate can do so here.