3 women robbed on North Side, police say

CHICAGO – Three women were robbed within 30 minutes in three separate incidents in Lincoln Park and Lakeview Sunday morning, according to officials.

In the first incident, police said a woman was on the 2600 block of North Orchard Street around 6:30 a.m. when she was robbed. About 15 minutes later, a woman was robbed on the 600 block of West Arlington Place. Ten minutes after that, a third woman was robbed on the 900 block of West George Street.

In all three incidents, the offender approached the woman, implied they had a weapon, took the woman’s belongings and fled the scene, police said. None of the women, who were all in their 20s, were injured.

Police described the offender as a black man 20 to 30 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall, about 150 pounds with short black hair. Police said he was wearing a purple “After Schools Matters” T-shirt with white lettering.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police.