U.S. Attorney rides along with CPD Superintendent

CHICAGO, Ill. -- Superintendent Eddie Johnson says this is the first time that he can recall that a U.S. Attorney has joined the Chicago Police Superintendent on patrol.

John Lausch was dressed in a bulletproof vest as he and Johnson left Chicago Police Headquarters earlier tonight. They stopped on Michigan Avenue where the department has beefed up foot patrol for Labor Day weekend. They’re planning to head to the Deering, Harrison and Austin Districts tonight. Lausch says he wants to get a firsthand look at what’s happening on the streets.

To try to tamp down on violence during this holiday weekend, police carried out precision raids, arresting dozens of people on gun and drug charges, and seizing illegal weapons.

After a violent start to the month of August, the superintendent says murders were down twenty percent compared to the same time period last year. He says the department is working to enhance technology to try to solve more cases and the assistance from federal partners to help fight crime has been invaluable.