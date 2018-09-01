× Thunderstorms rapidly developing across northern Cook County- gusty winds and heavy rainfall possible

..SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY UNTIL

800 PM CDT…

At 729 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Glenview, moving east at 25 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Chicago, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Skokie, Des Plaines, Mount

Prospect, Glenview, Wheeling, Park Ridge, Northbrook, Wilmette,

Morton Grove, Winnetka, Glencoe, Niles, Prospect Heights, Northfield,

Kenilworth, Rogers Park and Lincolnwood.

Including the following interstates…

I-94 between mile markers 31 and 40.

I-294 between mile markers 31 and 40.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.