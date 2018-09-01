× Thunderstorms continue to develop across north portions of the Chicago area with the strongest storms across northern Cook County. Heavy rain, gusty winds and hail possible

.SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL COOK COUNTY UNTIL

830 PM CDT…

At 754 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Des Plaines, moving east at 25 mph.

Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

This strong thunderstorm will be near…

Ohare Airport around 800 PM CDT.

Park Ridge, Rosemont, Niles and Schiller Park around 805 PM CDT.

Morton Grove and Norridge around 810 PM CDT.

Skokie and Harwood Heights around 815 PM CDT.

Chicago around 830 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this storm include Lincolnwood.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.