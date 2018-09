× Storms intensifying in north-central Illinois- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Ogle and Winnebago counties until 11:45 pm

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 1053 PM CDT SAT SEP 1 2018 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... CENTRAL OGLE COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHWESTERN WINNEBAGO COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 1145 PM CDT * AT 1053 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR GERMAN VALLEY TO NEAR MOUNT MORRIS TO NEAR OREGON, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 35 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE NEAR, BYRON AROUND 1105 PM CDT. PECATONICA AROUND 1110 PM CDT. WINNEBAGO AND STILLMAN VALLEY AROUND 1120 PM CDT. ROCKFORD AND ROCKFORD AIRPORT AROUND 1125 PM CDT. LOVES PARK AROUND 1145 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS INCLUDE DAVIS JUNCTION, LEAF RIVER, NEW MILLFORD AND ADELINE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.