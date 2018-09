× Repeat thunderstorms along and north of the I-88 corridor could bring heavy rainfall and flooding. Flash flood watch continues in effect until 7am Sunday

FLOOD WATCH NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO IL 936 PM CDT SAT SEP 1 2018 ...ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORMS TONIGHT... .SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WILL CONTINUE ACROSS NORTHERN ILLINOIS TONIGHT. A TROPICAL, MOISTURE RICH AIR MASS WILL PROMOTE EFFICIENT AND HEAVY RAINFALL RATES. THUNDERSTORMS MAY REGENERATE OR MOVE OVER AREAS ALREADY IMPACTED BY HEAVY RAINFALL RESULTING IN FLASH FLOODING. WINNEBAGO-BOONE-MCHENRY-LAKE IL-OGLE-LEE-DEKALB-KANE-DUPAGE-COOK- INCLUDING THE CITIES OF ROCKFORD, BELVIDERE, WOODSTOCK, WAUKEGAN, OREGON, DIXON, DEKALB, AURORA, ELGIN, WHEATON, AND CHICAGO 936 PM CDT SAT SEP 1 2018 ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS AND NORTHEAST ILLINOIS, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS, BOONE, DEKALB, LEE, OGLE, AND WINNEBAGO. IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS, COOK, DUPAGE, KANE, LAKE IL, AND MCHENRY. * UNTIL 7 AM CDT SUNDAY * REPEATED ROUNDS OF THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING VERY HEAVY RAINFALL MAY RESULT IN FLASH FLOODING. * EXPECT RISES ON AREA RIVERS AND STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.