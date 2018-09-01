× Number of Atlantic vs Pacific hurricanes

Dear Tom,

So far, it seems the Atlantic hurricane season has been mild, but hurricanes forming in the east Pacific have been more than typical. Is this true?

— Rob Netz, Grayslake

Dear Rob,

While it’s true that, to date, the Atlantic hurricane season has been very quiet, this year’s Pacific hurricane season has received much more publicity than normal, because two storms, Hector and Lane, have made rare and powerful impacts on Hawaii.

In a typical hurricane season, the eastern Pacific averages 15 named tropical cyclones while the Atlantic Basin averages just 11. Typically, the eastern Pacific storms form off the Mexican west coast and travel west across the Pacific, affecting only the shipping lanes, while the storms in the Atlantic Basin often pose threats to the islands and the U.S. mainland, making them far more newsworthy.