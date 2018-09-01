× More heavy rain on the way.. Flash flood watch issued for much of north-central and northeast Illinois- Valid from 7pm Saturday through Sunday morning

..FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH

SUNDAY MORNING…

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a

* Flash Flood Watch for portions of north central Illinois and

northeast Illinois, including the following areas, in north

central Illinois, Boone, DeKalb, Lee, Ogle, and Winnebago. In

northeast Illinois, Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake IL, and McHenry.

* From 7 PM CDT this evening through Sunday morning

* Repeated rounds of thunderstorms producing very heavy rainfall

may result in flash flooding.

* Expect rises on area rivers and streams.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead

to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action

should Flash Flood Warnings be issue