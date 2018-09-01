Merrick Garland accepts alumni award in Lincolnwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLNWOOD, Ill. — Merrick Garland, the federal judge nominated by President Barack Obama to fill a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy in 2016, returned to his hometown of Lincolnwood this week.

Garland was honored with an award for distinguished alumni at Lincoln Hall Middle School, 6855 N. Crawford Ave., where he graduated in 1966.

Garland is currently chief judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia.

At a ceremony Friday, the Niles West High School graduate offered thanks to the Lincolnwood community for its support during the up-and-down saga of his Supreme Court nomination. Obama tapped Garland to replace Antonin Scalia after his 2016 death, but a Republican-controlled Senate blocked confirmation hearings.

"When some undeserved honor comes your way, your old Lincolnwood friends fill your inbox — both the physical one and the digital one — with messages of encouragement and congratulations," Garland said. "More important, when some misfortune comes your way — whether deserved or not — they are the first ones to call, to write, to e-mail messages of sympathy and support."