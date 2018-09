× Man dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan on Friday night.

He reportedly jumped into the water at the docks near 59th Street Harbor around 8:45 p.m. Friday. Witnesses tried to rescue the man and threw him a life ring, but he was unable to grab it. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.