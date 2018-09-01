× 6 of 10 children killed in Little Village fire will be laid to rest Saturday

CHICAGO — The funerals for six of the ten children killed in a house fire in Little Village this week will take place Saturday.

Services are slated to begin at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Tepeyac High School, located at 2226 S. Whipple St. in Little Village.

Saturday’s funerals are for: Amayah Almaraz, 3 months old; Nathan Contreras, 13; Cesar Contreras, 14; Xavier Contreras, 11; Ariel Garcia, 5; and Adrian Hernandez, 14.

Services for the four other children will take place over the next week. Those children are: Alanni Ayala, 3; Gialanni Ayala, 5; Giovanni Ayala, 10; and Victor Mendoza, 16.

The cause and manner of their deaths is pending.

Meanwhile, the owner of the building that caught fire Sunday is facing more than 40 code violations. Many are related to electrical problems. Six violations were noted in the back of the property located in the 2200 block of South Sacramento Avenue.

That is where the children were sleeping when the fire started Sunday.

If the cause of the fire is directly linked to a violation, attorneys said, the owner could face civil penalties and criminal charges.