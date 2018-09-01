4 dead, 3 hurt in wrong-way driver crash on I-90 in Indiana

GARY, Ind. — Indiana State Police say four people, including a child, have died in a wrong-way driver crash on Interstate 90.

Police say the crash early Saturday in Gary killed the driver of a Toyota SUV that was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the highway with no headlights on. That driver has not yet been identified.

The crash also killed the driver, a front-seat passenger and a child in a Jeep.

They were identified as Octavio Chavez-Renovato, 45, of Chicago; his wife Eva Gonzales, 34; and their son, Luis, 14. Three daughters in the Jeep were seriously injured and airlifted to hospitals in Chicago. The girls are 10 years old, 11 years old and seven months old, officials said.