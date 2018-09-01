× Woman, 29, fatally shot while standing in West Side alley

CHICAGO — A 29-year-old woman was shot and killed Saturday while standing in an alley with a group of people in South Austin.

The group was in the 700 block of North Central Avenue around 4 a.m. Saturday when someone opened fire.

The woman was shot in the back of her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not known whether she was the intended target. Her identity has not been released.

No one was in custody.