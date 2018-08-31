× Was the rain that fell from Hurricane Lane saltwater?

Dear Tom,

Was the salinity content of the heavy rain that fell on the Big Island from Hurricane Lane different than what normally falls there?

— Neil Johnson, Lansing

Dear Neil,

It was not. While the moisture that fuels tropical systems comes from the oceans, the rain that falls is fresh, as it is in all weather systems. The reason is that only water evaporates from the oceans while salt and other impurities remain in ocean water, which is why the oceans remain salty. However, the ocean spray whipped into the air by a storm’s winds is salty, and when the spray evaporates, its load of dissolved salt is left floating in the air. That’s why salty “sea air” can rust metal. Additionally, the salt in seawater can affect the environment. When a hurricane storm surge sends a wall of seawater inland, the saltwater can kill vegetation.