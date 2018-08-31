× UIC to eliminate gymnastics teams

CHICAGO — Illinois-Chicago says it will drop men’s and women’s gymnastics after the 2018-19 season.

The university says the decision will affect 11 women and 25 men who still will have NCAA eligibility. Scholarships will be honored for students who stay.

Illinois-Chicago Chancellor Michael Amiridis says it was an “exceptionally difficult decision.” In a statement Friday, he said the costs of sports are “rapidly rising with no sign of slowing down.”

UIC will have 18 sports teams in the Horizon League after the gymnastics teams are eliminated.