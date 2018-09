× Thunderstorms bringing heavy rain and local flooding to south portions of the Chicago Metro area

Humid air, moving into the Chicago area has triggered some thunderstorms across southwest portions of the Chicago area.

Doppler rainfall estimates indicate that as much as two inches of rain have already fallen. Some local flooding is possible.

FLOOD ADVISORY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 635 PM CDT FRI AUG 31 2018 ILC063-091-105-197-010230- /O.NEW.KLOT.FA.Y.0042.180831T2335Z-180901T0230Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ LIVINGSTON IL-WILL IL-GRUNDY IL-KANKAKEE IL- 635 PM CDT FRI AUG 31 2018 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... NORTHEASTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS... SOUTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... GRUNDY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... WESTERN KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 930 PM CDT * AT 634 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... DWIGHT, WILMINGTON, BRAIDWOOD, COAL CITY, DIAMOND, HERSCHER, GARDNER, ODELL, MAZON, BRACEVILLE, LAKEWOOD SHORES, ESSEX, SOUTH WILMINGTON, GODLEY, BONFIELD, CARBON HILL, BUCKINGHAM, CABERY, VERONA AND CAMPUS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.