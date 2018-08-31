Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey Performs “What Kind of World”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Culture Club, B-52's and

Thompson Twin' Tom Bailey

Tonight & Tomorrow

ravinia.org

New wave icon Thompson Twins’ Tom Bailey just released his first new pop music in 25 years. His latest endeavor and first-ever solo album SCIENCE FICTION is out now. The album is produced by Bailey himself but also features the production assistance of Hal Ritson (Chemical Brothers, David Guetta). It was recorded all over the world (France, New Zealand, London) with the studio being Bailey’s laptop and set of headphones. The album has been receiving glowing praise with The Associated Press declaring the album, “an enjoyable album full of catchy melodies” and “Bailey’s vocals are expressive as ever..”

The songs on SCIENCE FICTION span the musical gamut – from synthpop meets soca to stadium pop – but all feature Bailey’s signature flair for hook-laden, radio-friendly tunes. In support of SCIENCE FICTION, Tom Bailey is currently on a massive North American tour supporting Boy George & Culture Club and The B’52s and is also playing headlining dates in between.

The Thompson Twins had huge hits on both sides of the Atlantic, with songs such as “Hold Me Now”, “Doctor Doctor”, “You Take Me Up” and “Love On Your Side”, providing the soundtrack for so many people’s lives in the mid-eighties. The band also enjoyed big success on the US dance chart with “Lies”, “In the Name of Love”, “Hold Me Now” and “In the Name of Love ‘88”, all reaching #1. In 1985 the band played Live Aid at JFK Stadium in Philadelphia where they were introduced by Madonna to a crowd of over 100,000 and an estimated global TV audience of 1.9 billion across 150 nations. They were later joined on stage during their performance by Madonna and Nile Rodgers.