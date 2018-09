× Strong thunderstorms continue to rumble across the south portions of the Chicago area, gusty winds and heavy rainfall possible

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 723 PM CDT FRI AUG 31 2018 ILZ014-022-023-010100- COOK IL-WILL IL-KANKAKEE IL- 723 PM CDT FRI AUG 31 2018 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WILL...EASTERN KANKAKEE AND SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM CDT... AT 721 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR CHANNAHON TO NEAR MANHATTAN TO BRADLEY. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 20 MPH. ADDITIONAL THUNDERSTORMS WERE DEVELOPING AHEAD OF THIS LINE. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... JOLIET, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, CALUMET CITY, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, LANSING, KANKAKEE, LOCKPORT, NEW LENOX, HOMER GLEN, BLUE ISLAND, DOLTON, PARK FOREST, ALSIP, MATTESON, MOKENA, BOURBONNAIS, FRANKFORT, LEMONT AND BRADLEY. THIS INCLUDES... UNIVERSITY OF ST. FRANCIS, WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS BASEBALL, CHANNAHON STATE PARK, CHICAGOLAND SPEEDWAY...ROUTE 66 RACEWAY, FIRST MIDWEST BANK AMPHITHEATRE, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, JOLIET JUNIOR COLLEGE, JOLIET SLAMMERS BASEBALL, KANKAKEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, KANKAKEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS AND SPEEDWAY, MORAINE VALLEY COMMUNITY COLLEGE, OLIVET NAZARINE UNIVERSITY, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE, AND WILL COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE.