Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cook County

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL

740 PM CDT FRI AUG 31 2018

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A

* SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR…

SOUTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS…

* UNTIL 800 PM CDT

* AT 739 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER MARKHAM, OR

OVER MIDLOTHIAN, MOVING NORTH AT 35 MPH.

HAZARD…60 MPH WIND GUSTS.

SOURCE…RADAR INDICATED.

IMPACT…EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE…

CHICAGO, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, BLUE ISLAND, DOLTON, ALSIP,

MIDLOTHIAN, JUSTICE, CHATHAM, WORTH, FLOSSMOOR, GLENWOOD, POSEN,

BURBANK, OAK FOREST, HARVEY, SOUTH HOLLAND, EVERGREEN PARK,

HOMEWOOD AND PALOS HILLS.

INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES…

I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 343 AND 358.

I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 150 AND 155.

I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 62 AND 64.

I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 62 AND 64.

THIS INCLUDES… WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS BASEBALL, FIRST MIDWEST

BANK AMPHITHEATRE, AND SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A

BUILDING.