Residents protest outside Willowbrook facility over carcinogen concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. -- Lawmakers and residents are taking action against a plant in west suburban Willowbrook that releases a carcinogen into the air.

Illinois house republican leader Jim Durkin introduced a bill Friday that would temporarily shut down the Sterigenics plant.

Also Friday, residents protested outside the facility.

Sterigenics is owned by a private equity firm co-founded by Gov. Bruce Rauner. Rauner left the firm in 2012 before running for governor.

Earlier this week, hundreds attended a community meeting to learn more about the company and voice their concerns.

At that meeting, representatives from Sterigenics tried to reassure the public.

“We do at the facility have continuous monitors to measure ethylene oxide concentrations,” Kathy Hoffman, senior vice president of Sterigenics, said.