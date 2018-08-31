× Quinn’s push for term limits for Chicago mayors moves forward

CHICAGO — Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn’s movement to set term limits for Chicago mayors is going forward.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners ruled that Quinn’s group collected enough signatures to get the issue on the November ballot.

If passed by voters, Mayor Emanuel would not be able to run for a third term next year.

But the referendum still has to get by state law that limits three referenda per election.

The City Council already has three on the ballot.

Quinn argues his referendum would take precedence.

An election board hearing officer is expected to rule on that next week.

The matter is expected to eventually reach the Illinois Supreme Court.