Organizers of Labor Day protest plan to shutdown Kennedy near O'Hare

CHICAGO –Organizers of the recent anti- violence protest that shut down Lake Shore Drive are planning a new protest for Labor Day.

Rev. Gregory Livingston of the New Hope Baptist Church in West Humboldt Park said he plans to shut down the Kennedy Expressway leading in and out of O’Hare starting at 11:30 a.m. on Sept 3rd.

The group plans to meet at Cumberland and I-90 and then begin walk onto the Kennedy at noon and will head West to River Road.

They plan to cross the median at River Road to block southbound and northbound traffic.

Friday Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson and several other law enforcement leaders discussed holiday patrols and how the protest would be handled. They have met with local municipalities as well as protest organizers and said marchers will not be on the Kennedy.

Illinois State Police said they will not interrupt traffic and a plan is in place which would include arrests.

