CHICAGO — Chicago police officers opened fire Friday after someone shot at them in South Shore, officials said.

No one was shot.

Police took a suspect into custody shortly after the incident in the 7600 block of South Kingston Avenue, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. A gun was recovered on the scene about 5:20 p.m. Friday.

No other information was immediately available.

CPD Car 3 and Beat 622 (Supt. Eddie Johnson and Ofc. Daniel Johnson) respond to scene of shots fired at police following a traffic stop. Officers returned fire and fortunately no one was hit. Offender in custody and gun recovered pic.twitter.com/CLHKXfCBaS — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) August 31, 2018