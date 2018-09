× More thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and local flooding targeting the south suburbs

FLOOD ADVISORY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 847 PM CDT FRI AUG 31 2018 ILC075-091-197-010445- /O.NEW.KLOT.FA.Y.0043.180901T0147Z-180901T0445Z/ /00000.N.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ WILL IL-KANKAKEE IL-IROQUOIS IL- 847 PM CDT FRI AUG 31 2018 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... SOUTHEASTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... KANKAKEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHERN IROQUOIS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 1145 PM CDT * AT 846 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... KANKAKEE, BOURBONNAIS, BRADLEY, MANTENO, PEOTONE, MOMENCE, BEECHER, CLIFTON, GRANT PARK, ST. ANNE, CHEBANSE, ASHKUM, AROMA PARK, HOPKINS PARK, SUN RIVER TERRACE, BONFIELD, MARTINTON, BEAVERVILLE, PAPINEAU AND IRWIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING.