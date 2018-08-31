× Man extradited from Mexico in 1994 murder of college student

CHICAGO — Chicago police have captured a suspect from a murder nearly 25 years ago.

Oscar Hernandez, 43, is charged with first degree murder in the 1994 shooting of 18-year-old Armand Browning in the 3900 block of West Wabansia Avenue in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood,

According to the Chicago Tribune, Browning, a college student, was home on spring break and driving with friends from Oak Park into Chicago when they passed a gang boundary. Hernandez, who was then 19 and a member of La Raza gang, fired at the vehicle, striking Browning in the head, according to Tribune archives.

Hernandez then fled to Mexico where he resettled with his wife and children.

He was extradited to Chicago this week and taken into custody by Area North detectives from federal authorities. He appeared in Central Bond Court on Thursday and was denied bail.