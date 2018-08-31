Lunchbreak: Grilled ribeye with a peach pepper salsa and summer vegetables for your Labor Day feast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Aram Reed

www.chefaramreed.com

Recipe:

Grilled Rib eye, with a peach pepper salsa, over a bed of fire roasted corn and summer squash

2 Rib Eye steaks, trimmed and cleaned

2 semi-firm peaches, sliced

1 red pepper, slice into planks

1 red onion, quartered

1 jalapeno, sliced (optional)

2 ears of corn, removed from husk

1 zucchini, sliced on bias

1 squash, sliced on bias

Season steak liberally with salt and pepper, no additional flavors needed here but certainly allowed.

On separate tray, season vegetables with salt and oil, making sure all are coated evenly.

Place vegetables on grill, and let sit for 3-4 minutes, or until you have a good char on them.

Remove the vegetables from the grill and lay down on platter.

Add peaches and peppers to the grill and let cook until soften and grill marks achieved ~ 5-8 min.

Place peaches, onion and peppers on cutting board, and chop into unison pieces and mix in bowl.

Let grill get hot again for a moment, and then place steaks down.

We want to hear that sizzle.

Cook rib eyes for 4 min on one side, and three min on the other or until desired doneness.

Let meat rest for 5-10 min .

Slice meat and lay over vegetables. Top with peach salsa.

*Chef Aram utilized beef from https://www.eatpre.com/