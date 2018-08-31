Last weekend for O’Hare Oasis

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. – It is the last weekend for the O’Hare Oasis.

The 1950s building that spans all lanes of the Tri-State tollway near the airport in Schiller Park will close for good at midnight September 5th.

The demolition is required as the tollway will be expanded one lane in each direction between Rosemont and Oak Lawn.

It is a $4 billion project.

The glass structures that house fast food restaurants and small retail businesses are a familiar sight to anyone who has hit the road to head either in or out of the Chicago area. It has proven to be popular for motorists looking for a place to grab a bite to eat and watch the traffic below before hitting the road again.

Gas stations and the 7-eleven stores will remain in place.

Four years ago, the Des Plaines Oasis over the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway was torn down.