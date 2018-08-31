Interactive Map: 2018 Oktoberfest celebrations across Chicago area
CHICAGO — It’s Oktoberfest season again in Chicagoland! Here are just a few of the Oktoberfest events going on in the area. If you know of one we’ve missed, submit the event information using the form below.
Chicago German-American Oktoberfest
Lincoln Square, North Lincoln Avenue and West Leland Avenue
Friday, September 7 – Sunday, September 9
germanday.com/oktoberfest/
Berghoff Oktoberfest – Live Music
The Berghoff Restaurant
17 W. Adams St., Chicago
Live music: 5-8 p.m., Wednesday-Friday; 3-6 p.m. Saturday
theberghoff.com/oktoberfest/
Oktoberfest at Hofbrauhaus Chicago
Hofbrauhaus Chicago in Rosemont
5500 Park Place, Rosemont, IL
http://www.hofbrauhauschicago.com/
Shoreline Sightseeing Oktoberfest Beers, Brats & Boats Celebration
Depart from Navy Pier’s Polk Bros Park
600 E. Grand Ave, Chicago
September 20, 2017
http://shorelinesightseeing.com/special-events/#oktoberfest
Oktoberfest Chicago
St. Alphonsus Church
1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago
Friday, September 28 – Sunday, September 30
http://oktoberfestchicago.org/
Know of an Oktoberfest event we missed? Tell us about it!