× Interactive Map: 2018 Oktoberfest celebrations across Chicago area

CHICAGO — It’s Oktoberfest season again in Chicagoland! Here are just a few of the Oktoberfest events going on in the area. If you know of one we’ve missed, submit the event information using the form below.

Chicago German-American Oktoberfest

Lincoln Square, North Lincoln Avenue and West Leland Avenue

Friday, September 7 – Sunday, September 9

germanday.com/oktoberfest/

Berghoff Oktoberfest – Live Music

The Berghoff Restaurant

17 W. Adams St., Chicago

Live music: 5-8 p.m., Wednesday-Friday; 3-6 p.m. Saturday

theberghoff.com/oktoberfest/

Oktoberfest at Hofbrauhaus Chicago

Hofbrauhaus Chicago in Rosemont

5500 Park Place, Rosemont, IL

http://www.hofbrauhauschicago.com/

Shoreline Sightseeing Oktoberfest Beers, Brats & Boats Celebration

Depart from Navy Pier’s Polk Bros Park

600 E. Grand Ave, Chicago

September 20, 2017

http://shorelinesightseeing.com/special-events/#oktoberfest

Oktoberfest Chicago

St. Alphonsus Church

1429 W. Wellington Ave., Chicago

Friday, September 28 – Sunday, September 30

http://oktoberfestchicago.org/

Know of an Oktoberfest event we missed? Tell us about it!