Hit-and-run driver seriously injures man on stand-up lawn mower

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a man on a stand-up lawn mower.

The incident happened around 1:55 p.m. Thursday on the 1200 block of South Halsted Street.

A black Ford Crown Victoria was traveling southbound when the driver struck a 60-year-old man who was on a stand-up lawn mower. The man was seriously injured.

The driver fled the scene. The Ford will have extensive front-end damage from the crash. The license plate is AJ81664.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.