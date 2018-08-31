× Fire destroys Green Olive Restaurant in Hegewisch

CHICAGO — A fire destroyed a restaurant in the city’s Hegewisch neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. Friday at The Green Olive Restaurant & Bar, located at 13501 S Ave N.

Firefighters say when they arrived to the scene, they saw smoke pouring out of the building in several locations.

Flames were caught in the walls and traveled from the basement through the roof.

They evacuated the building.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.