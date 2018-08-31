Dear Tom,

Do hurricanes occur in the Southern Hemisphere? I’ve never heard of one landing in Brazil.

Thanks,

William Capper

Morris

Dear William,

They do, but only in certain areas. Favored locations include the waters of central and western South Pacific all the way to the tropical waters of the Indian Ocean around Australia. One area, generally immune to tropical cyclones is the South Atlantic, largely due to cool ocean currents and unfavorable upper winds, though an unprecedented hurricane dubbed Catarina did strike Brazil on March 28, 2004. They can occur any time of the year, but are most frequent during the December through April warm season. Unlike Northern Hemisphere tropical cyclones that feature counterclockwise rotating winds, wind flow, around the “down under” counterparts, rotates in a clockwise direction.