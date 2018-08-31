Dean’s Reviews: ‘Searching’, ‘Operation Finale’, ‘Kin’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘The Happytime Murders’, ‘Juliet, Naked’, ‘The Wife’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, ‘Alpha’, ‘Mile 22’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘BlacKkKlansman,’ ‘Dog Days,’ ‘The Meg’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘The Spy Who Dumped Me,’ ‘Christopher Robin,’ ‘The Darkest Minds’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Mission: Impossible Fallout’ and ‘Teen Titans Go! To the Movies’
-
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Mamma Mia: Here we go again’, ‘Equalizer 2’, ‘Blindspotting’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Skyscraper’ and ‘Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp,’ ‘The First Purge,’ ‘Whitney’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Uncle Drew,’ ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado,’ ‘The Cher Show’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ ‘Bond 25’
-
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Adrift’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Incredibles 2,’ ‘Tag,’ ‘SuperFly,’ ‘Gotti’
-
Dean’s Reviews: ‘Ocean’s 8,’ ‘Hereditary’, ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’