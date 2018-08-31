× Cubs Game Notes For Friday vs. Philadelphia

➢ The Cubs have won eight of their last nine games and are now 18-9 in August. Since Joe Maddon became manager in 2015, the Cub are 76-36 (.679) in August, the highest winning percentage in the month by any MLB team.

➢ The Phillies are 42-24 (.636) at home, trailing only the Cubs for the highest home winning percentage in the NL. It is on pace to be their highest record at home since 2011 (52-29, .642).

➢ Daniel Murphy is slashing .313/.372/.492 in his career against the Phillies. His 170 hits against Philadelphia are the fourth most by any active player.

➢ Tommy La Stella had a pinch hit two-run homer in the Cubs’ 5-4 win against the Braves, making it his 20th pinch hit on the season. Those are the most by any player in MLB and it is the most by a Cub since Dave Clark also had 20 in 1997.

➢ Roman Quinn is slashing .370/.393/.593 this month with seven extra-base hits. Many of these games have come in the number nine spot in the order, where he is 14-for-36 (.389) in that spot this season.

After batting .232 in 2017, Ben Zobrist has hit .314 this season. That is the largest improvement in batting average by any player in MLB (minimum 400 PA each season).