× Cubs fall to Phillies in 10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Asdrubal Cabrera hit a solo home run with one out in the 10th to lift the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday night in a game played through steady rain.

Cabrera connected off Steve Cishek (4-2), driving an opposite-field shot to left-center to help the Phillies pull within two games of Atlanta in the NL East. The Braves lost 3-2 to Pittsburgh.

Javier Baez hit his 29th homer for the NL Central-leading Cubs.

Pat Neshek (2-1) earned the win with a scoreless inning.

Baez hit a liner out to left off Nick Pivetta for his NL-leading 98th RBI to give the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the fifth.

Philadelphia tied it at 1 on Cesar Hernandez’s RBI single off Jose Quintana in the sixth. The speedy Roman Quinn hit a double and scored on the hit to left.

Phillies reliever Adam Morgan escaped a jam in the seventh when Baez hit a hard liner to right with two runners on, but Phillies newcomer Jose Bautista reached out to make the catch and doubled Tommy La Stella off second to end the inning.

Seranthony Dominguez struck out Cubs pinch-hitter Victor Caratini to leave the bases loaded in the eighth.

Pivetta pitched out of a bases-loaded, one-out situation in the third by striking out Anthony Rizzo and retiring Ben Zobrist on a grounder to shortstop.